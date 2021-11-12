Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Shares Down 1.4%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.86 and last traded at $69.11. 8,159 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 17,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.40.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.