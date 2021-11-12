BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 58.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$8.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BELLUS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.67.

BELLUS Health stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$8.86. 29,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,026. The firm has a market capitalization of C$694.07 million and a P/E ratio of -10.73. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 7.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.36.

BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.25) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$0.01 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

