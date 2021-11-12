Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.

Shares of SIA stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 224,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,324. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.28 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$162.67 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

