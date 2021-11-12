Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Upgraded at Industrial Alliance Securities

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) was upgraded by Industrial Alliance Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a C$16.00 price objective on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sienna Senior Living presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.30.
Shares of SIA stock traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$15.09. The stock had a trading volume of 224,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,324. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$12.28 and a 12-month high of C$16.85. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -269.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.98.
Sienna Senior Living Company Profile
Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.
