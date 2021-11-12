Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fortis (FTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fortis (TSE: FTS):
- 11/1/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Fortis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.
- 11/1/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/29/2021 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/21/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00.
- 10/19/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating.
- 10/8/2021 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$60.00.
- 10/7/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2021 – Fortis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.
- 9/20/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.57. 4,119,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,995. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$59.25.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.
