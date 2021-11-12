Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fortis (FTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fortis (TSE: FTS):

11/1/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Fortis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a C$58.00 price target on the stock.

11/1/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$64.00. They now have an “action list buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2021 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.

10/21/2021 – Fortis had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$59.00 to C$58.00.

10/19/2021 – Fortis was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research to a “sell” rating.

10/8/2021 – Fortis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a C$59.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$60.00.

10/7/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$59.00 to C$60.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

9/21/2021 – Fortis had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets.

9/20/2021 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

Shares of FTS stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$56.57. 4,119,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,538,995. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.75 billion and a PE ratio of 21.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$56.26. Fortis Inc. has a 1-year low of C$48.97 and a 1-year high of C$59.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.84%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

