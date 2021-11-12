adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ADDYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of adidas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.00.

ADDYY stock opened at $161.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $149.45 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.11. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.84.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 475,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,868,000 after buying an additional 54,423 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 45.9% in the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 30,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $514,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $440,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of adidas in the third quarter worth about $366,000. Institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following segments: Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Businesses. The North America segment includes North America adidas and North America Reebok.

