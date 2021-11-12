1832 Asset Management L.P. Has $31.59 Million Stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 672.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,188,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034,400 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.54% of Huntsman worth $31,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Huntsman by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HUN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

HUN stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day moving average of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Huntsman Co. has a twelve month low of $23.03 and a twelve month high of $34.47.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

