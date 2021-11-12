Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 29,359,124 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,033,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,252,344 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $196,034,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,066,171 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $835,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,844 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,387,302 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $303,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,738.0% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,248,085 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $86,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $81.07 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $66.19 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.24.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 17.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In other news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

