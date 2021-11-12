Coty (NYSE:COTY) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on COTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $7.60 to $8.25 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coty presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.52.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $10.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.75 and a beta of 2.51. Coty has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 7.75% and a positive return on equity of 4.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Coty will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Rainbow Aggregator L.P. Kkr sold 50,000,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coty by 49.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,398,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,660 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coty in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Coty by 18.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 294,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Coty by 17.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 110,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.68% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focuses on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

