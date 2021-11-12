Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILMN. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 1,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 84 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $385.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.24, a PEG ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.65 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.10, for a total value of $153,577.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,146 shares of company stock valued at $5,896,697. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ILMN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $493.00 to $437.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $424.00.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Read More: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.