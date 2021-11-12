Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $16.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guild from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of GHLD traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $14.91. 68,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,380. Guild has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.98 and a 200-day moving average of $14.86.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.74. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($999.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Guild will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Guild in the second quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Gillson Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Guild by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 197,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

