Rainicorn (RAINI) Price Hits $0.13

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded down 22.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. During the last week, Rainicorn has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. Rainicorn has a market cap of $62.45 million and $2.48 million worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rainicorn coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,038,295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80953780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00071063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.88 or 0.07187668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,681.48 or 0.99788608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Buying and Selling Rainicorn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rainicorn directly using U.S. dollars.

