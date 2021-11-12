YUMMY (YUMMY) Achieves Market Cap of $9.34 Million

YUMMY (CURRENCY:YUMMY) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. YUMMY has a total market cap of $9.34 million and $281,415.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUMMY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, YUMMY has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,038,295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80953780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.64 or 0.00071063 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.10 or 0.00071793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.76 or 0.00098318 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,514.88 or 0.07187668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,681.48 or 0.99788608 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About YUMMY

YUMMY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 769,955,244,914 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUMMY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

