PancakeSwap Price Down 8.4% This Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $17.99 or 0.00028640 BTC on major exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and approximately $224.38 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00052744 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.23 or 0.00223247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011060 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.73 or 0.00090321 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 241,513,802 coins. PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

