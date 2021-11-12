934,484 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Acquired by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 934,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,650,000. Okta accounts for 1.5% of Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Okta at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Okta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 3,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $9,548,761.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total value of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 151,706 shares of company stock worth $39,082,337. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Truist raised their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Okta from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.33.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $256.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.24 and a beta of 0.99. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.08 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.65.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The business’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

