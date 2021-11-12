TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Sold by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 33.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,842,643 shares of the travel company’s stock after selling 1,973,398 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $154,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 341.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 111,189 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 86,012 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of TripAdvisor by 439.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,221 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Truist cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TripAdvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.94.

In other news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.63. 11,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,988,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.90. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.33 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 1.31.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The travel company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

