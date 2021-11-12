300,000 Shares in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Purchased by Whale Rock Capital Management LLC

Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFLT. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $475,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $30,874,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Confluent alerts:

CFLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $4.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.88. 28,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,734. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.23.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.