Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMBM. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Cambium Networks from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cambium Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

NASDAQ:CMBM remained flat at $$29.53 on Friday. 502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,399. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $782.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.13. Cambium Networks has a one year low of $21.02 and a one year high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $75.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cambium Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Scott Imhoff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total value of $178,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,037 shares in the company, valued at $358,220.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sally Rau sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $776,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Cambium Networks by 14,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cambium Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corp. engages in the provision of wireless broadband networking infrastructure solutions for network operators. Its products include point-to-point, enterprise Wi-Fi and switching, CCTV,software, and point-to multipoint. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.

