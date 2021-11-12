Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 97.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 124,854 shares during the quarter. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,828 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 38,481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,638 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,617,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares in the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,268,036 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $183,108,000 after buying an additional 135,028 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

NYSE VZ opened at $52.45 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.86 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.42. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock valued at $252,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

