Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 27,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 88.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $599,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EDEN opened at €114.70 ($134.94) on Friday. iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 52 week low of €54.51 ($64.13) and a 52 week high of €71.11 ($83.66). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €112.32 and its 200-day moving average price is €110.55.

