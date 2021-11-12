Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) PT Raised to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAIN. Raymond James lifted their target price on Main Street Capital from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer started coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Shares of Main Street Capital stock opened at $45.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 117.18%. The business had revenue of $76.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 54.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Company Profile

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.