Veracity Capital LLC Takes Position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 10.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 584,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 54,347 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the second quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBD shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

CBD stock opened at $4.42 on Friday. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.16.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.