Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 2.1% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31,221.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,140,037,000 after acquiring an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,449,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,506,000 after acquiring an additional 578,848 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,068,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 993,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,959,000 after acquiring an additional 391,897 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $317.22. 3,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819,805. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $235.35 and a twelve month high of $323.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $304.64 and a 200 day moving average of $291.55.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

