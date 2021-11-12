Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 482.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,435 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.7% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.73. 24,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,707,960. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.18. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $111.35 and a 1-year high of $145.72.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.