Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Increased to $77.00 by Analysts at MKM Partners

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target upped by MKM Partners from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPE. TheStreet raised Callon Petroleum from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.11.

Shares of NYSE CPE traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $61.51. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,240,244. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.04.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

