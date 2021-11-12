BMO Capital Markets Boosts Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) Price Target to C$28.50

Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust (TSE:MI.UN) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$28.00 to C$28.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 26.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust in a report on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares set a C$26.25 target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust from C$22.75 to C$24.75 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.03.

Shares of TSE MI.UN traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$22.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,861. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.39, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 1.38. Minto Apartment Real Estate Invt Trust has a 1 year low of C$18.37 and a 1 year high of C$25.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.03. The firm has a market cap of C$903.58 million and a P/E ratio of 12.02.

Minto Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario to own income-producing multi-residential properties located in urban markets in Canada. The REIT owns a portfolio of high-quality income-producing multi-residential rental properties located in Toronto, Ottawa, Calgary and Edmonton.

