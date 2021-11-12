MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading 6.8% Higher

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX)’s stock price traded up 6.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $17.02 and last traded at $17.02. 1,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 257,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.93.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MediaAlpha news, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,399 shares in the company, valued at $766,742.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Yi sold 86,182 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $1,342,715.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,230 shares of company stock valued at $2,195,621 over the last 90 days. 10.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 917.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MediaAlpha by 139.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha Company Profile (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

