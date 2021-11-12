Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Trading Up 5.2%

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) shares were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.75 and last traded at $35.66. Approximately 5,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 569,737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IMO shares. CIBC raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.29.

The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of 53.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2189 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 132.31%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,652 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the first quarter worth $513,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,273 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

