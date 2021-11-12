PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 3.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.34. 8,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,028,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $528,566.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

