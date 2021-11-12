PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 3.9%

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)’s share price traded down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $37.90 and last traded at $38.34. 8,502 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,028,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.91.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Macquarie began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.10.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.03.
In related news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $361,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 17,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $528,566.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 142,421 shares of company stock valued at $4,047,804. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,133,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,663,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 1,361.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,065,000 after acquiring an additional 311,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile (NASDAQ:PUBM)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
