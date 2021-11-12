Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.62. 26,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,911,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter valued at about $240,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 48.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,130,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after purchasing an additional 52,216 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 34.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 176,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 45,278 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 18.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 126,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

