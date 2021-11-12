Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) traded down 3.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.62. 26,016 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,911,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.
Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 13.59%.
About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)
Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.
