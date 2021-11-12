Element Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 10.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Zillow Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,170,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 235.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 58,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $14,502,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 9.9% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 175,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after acquiring an additional 15,840 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $64.37. 46,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,292,304. The company has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of -73.15 and a beta of 1.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $63.13 and a one year high of $208.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.77, for a total value of $285,921.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,999 shares of company stock valued at $5,933,114. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

