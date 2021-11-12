Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.500-$11.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.12 billion-$8.33 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.79 billion.

Rockwell Automation stock traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $331.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,981. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $231.74 and a twelve month high of $345.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.06.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rockwell Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $323.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HSBC lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $327.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $309.38.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 414 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.57, for a total value of $141,409.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

