Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,504. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Freeline Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.09% of Freeline Therapeutics worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

