Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports.
NASDAQ FRLN traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,504. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.44.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FRLN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.29.
Freeline Therapeutics Company Profile
Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.
