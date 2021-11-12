Element Pointe Advisors LLC Acquires 5,259 Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,294 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank OH lifted its position in Twitter by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,793 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Twitter from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.35, for a total transaction of $567,483.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael Montano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $284,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 107,152 shares of company stock valued at $6,397,701 in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWTR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 142,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,517,182. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of -217.99 and a beta of 0.67. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 3.21% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

