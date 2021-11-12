Element Pointe Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,722 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,090,749 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $123,710,000 after purchasing an additional 50,677 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in General Motors by 32.2% during the second quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 714,650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,286,000 after acquiring an additional 174,010 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in General Motors by 476.5% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 394,744 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $23,357,000 after acquiring an additional 326,267 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 111.6% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,912 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GM. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on General Motors from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

NYSE:GM traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.53. The company had a trading volume of 364,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,322,645. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $38.81 and a 1 year high of $64.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.19.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. General Motors had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $26.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

