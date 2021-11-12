Element Pointe Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,164 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 20.4% in the second quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,215,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,399,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB traded up $7.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $335.14. 341,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,695,682. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.53. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $932.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,269,488 shares of company stock worth $796,628,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

