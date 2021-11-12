Analysts Anticipate Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Analysts predict that Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.36. Clarus posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clarus will report full year earnings of $1.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.68. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. DA Davidson upped their target price on Clarus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clarus from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 2.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 322,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 21.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 5.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 18,221 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Clarus by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Clarus in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CLAR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.16. The stock had a trading volume of 146 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,302. The company has a market capitalization of $951.81 million, a P/E ratio of 48.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89. Clarus has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is presently 17.24%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

