Mango Markets (MNGO) Trading 7.5% Lower Over Last Week

Mango Markets (CURRENCY:MNGO) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 12th. One Mango Markets coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000560 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mango Markets has traded 7.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mango Markets has a total market capitalization of $351.49 million and $3.31 million worth of Mango Markets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 67,487,627.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80949731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00071423 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.40 or 0.00072277 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00098848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $63,627.73 or 1.01289972 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,525.14 or 0.07203635 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Mango Markets Coin Profile

Mango Markets’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mango Markets’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mango Markets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mango Markets should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mango Markets using one of the exchanges listed above.

