CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.
NYSE:GIB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. CGI has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.
CGI Company Profile
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).
