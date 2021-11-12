CGI (NYSE:GIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share.

NYSE:GIB traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.28. The company had a trading volume of 3,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,785. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.56 and a 200 day moving average of $89.80. CGI has a 1 year low of $67.53 and a 1 year high of $93.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Get CGI alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CGI stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 326,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 72,083 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of CGI worth $29,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Read More: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.