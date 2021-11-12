Urus Price Down 15.9% This Week (URUS)

Urus (CURRENCY:URUS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. One Urus coin can now be bought for $6.00 or 0.00018659 BTC on major exchanges. Urus has a market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $222,855.00 worth of Urus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Urus has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.26 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.75 or 0.00224069 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00011074 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00090021 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Urus

Urus is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Urus’ official Twitter account is @getaurox

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

Urus Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Urus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Urus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Urus using one of the exchanges listed above.

