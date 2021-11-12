Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $184,000 Stock Position in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,581 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NOK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nokia during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nokia by 23.3% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Nokia by 138.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOK opened at $5.71 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.55. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a negative net margin of 7.37% and a positive return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NOK. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.32.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

