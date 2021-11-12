Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Has $298,000 Stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 140.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.36, for a total value of $1,633,283.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DXCM opened at $637.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $566.78 and a 200 day moving average of $478.56. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $311.01 and a fifty-two week high of $649.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DXCM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DexCom from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on DexCom from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $574.44.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

