Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. FMR LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,761,000. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in Boston Scientific by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 15,112,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $646,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,424 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Boston Scientific by 860.7% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 4,971,939 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,432 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Boston Scientific by 602.0% during the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,857,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $33,000.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,593.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total value of $8,628,722.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 611,923 shares of company stock worth $26,633,956. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.52.

BSX stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $32.99 and a 1 year high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.51. The firm has a market cap of $59.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.