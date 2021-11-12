Veracity Capital LLC Buys 99 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 4.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $5,374,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 88,268.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 34,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.69.

Shares of DLTR opened at $113.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $100.98. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $120.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

