Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nuvei updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NVEI traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.23. 5,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,388. Nuvei has a 1 year low of $41.43 and a 1 year high of $140.23.

Get Nuvei alerts:

NVEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Nuvei Corporation is a payment technology partner of thriving brands. It provides intelligence and technology businesses. Nuvei Corporation is based in MONTR?AL.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.