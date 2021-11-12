Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.92.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. CSFB downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$42.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pembina Pipeline to a “neutral” rating and set a C$46.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$39.80, for a total value of C$278,614.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$318,416.

Shares of TSE:PPL traded up C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$41.66. The stock had a trading volume of 202,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,606. Pembina Pipeline has a 52 week low of C$29.60 and a 52 week high of C$43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$40.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$39.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -688.52%.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

