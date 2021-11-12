Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

PSTX stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 495 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,277. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $13.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.51, a current ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $433.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.79 and a beta of -0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PSTX shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 18,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $134,171.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,953 shares of company stock valued at $632,735 over the last 90 days. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 3,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.72% of the company’s stock.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

