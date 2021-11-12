Humana (NYSE:HUM) Price Target Raised to $456.00

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $427.00 to $456.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HUM. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $503.51.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $446.50 on Tuesday. Humana has a 52-week low of $370.22 and a 52-week high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $424.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.96. The company has a market capitalization of $57.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total value of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 592 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

