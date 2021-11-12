Apollo Global Management (APO) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) recently:

11/9/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $61.00.

11/4/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/4/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/22/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/21/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $78.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $93.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $67.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/18/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/15/2021 – Apollo Global Management had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $79.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2021 – Apollo Global Management was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $71.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

10/6/2021 – Apollo Global Management was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Apollo Global Management LLC provides alternative asset manager services. It operates primarily in New York, Los Angeles, San Diego, Houston, Bethesda, London, Frankfurt, Madrid, Luxembourg, Mumbai, Delhi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Tokyo. Apollo Global Management LLC is based in New York, United States. “

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,325,122. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.35 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.63.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.61. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 33.52% and a return on equity of 18.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

In other news, Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $2,434,835.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,599,579 shares of company stock valued at $101,327,713 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 306.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

