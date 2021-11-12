1832 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

1832 Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,510 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $44,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.71.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.04, for a total transaction of $3,835,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,779 shares of company stock worth $5,152,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $585.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 1.60. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $333.06 and a 12-month high of $614.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $547.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

