1832 Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 1,715,879 Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,715,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,789,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 105,900.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 38.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Melco Resorts & Entertainment alerts:

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $23.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.85.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $24.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Profile

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

See Also: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Melco Resorts & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.